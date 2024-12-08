Pelicans Make Brandon Ingram Injury Announcement vs OKC Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram left the game early in the third quarter after landing on Thunder forward Lu Dort when attempting a three-point shot. Ingram rolled on the ground in pain before being helped to the locker room by teammates. The former No. 2 pick scored 5 points in the game before being injured.
Ingram just returned to the lineup on Thursday versus the Phoenix Suns after missing the previous six games with calf soreness. The Pelicans are 0-6 on the year when Ingram doesn't play. The former Most Improved Player is in the final year of his contract and looking for a maximum contract.
While it was clearly a left leg issue for Ingram, the Pelicans specified in an official injury announcement that Ingram suffered an ankle injury and would not return.
Via Pelicans: "Brandon Ingram (left ankle) will not return to tonight’s game"
Ingram was not able to put any weight on his leg as he exited, so the former all-star forward may miss considerable time. The Pelicans have been plagued by injury with Ingram, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum missing significant time this season. New Orleans is 5-18 on the season, last in the Western Conference standings.
More info on Ingram may become available when Willie Green addresses reporters postgame.
