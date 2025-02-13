Pelicans Make Injury Announcement Before Kings Game
The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are set to face off on Wednesday night. But, ahead of the Western Conference matchup, the Pelicans announced some devastating injury news about one of their key players.
The Pelicans announced that Herb Jones underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Jones has been battling the shoulder injury for over a month, last playing against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 8 for just 18 minutes before being pulled.
Jones will finish his season averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 44/31/83 from the field. The Pelicans forward was a big help on the defensive side as well with an average of 1.9 steals. He only played in 20 games this season before getting his 2024-25 campaign cut short.
The Pelicans need him more than ever following the trade that sent Brandon Ingram to the Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and multiple draft picks including a first-round selection. The Pelicans had to make a move knowing Ingram wouldn't resign with them in the off-season, but injuries have severely limited their potential.
Jones' injury is just one more thing that will hold the Pelicans back in what seems to be one of the worst seasons in franchise history. When draft time comes, fans could expect to see the Pelicans among the top picks looking for their next superstar.
