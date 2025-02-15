Pelicans Make Injury Announcement Before NBA All-Star Game
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie center Yves Missi has been diagnosed with a right knee hyperextension.
Missi injured his knee during the Pelicans overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. New Orleans revealed the rookie suffered no structural damage and will be re-evaluated in a week.
The former Baylor standout is having a breakout rookie season for New Orleans. In December, he won Rookie of the Month and is among the top rookie leaders in double-doubles, blocks, and rebounds. Missi was supposed to compete in this year's Rising Stars game at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend but will miss because of his knee injury.
Missi's injury put New Orleans at an extreme disadvantage in the interior. The Pelicans already implemented a smaller lineup after trading away most of their size this past offseason.
During the summer, New Orleans parted ways with Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller, and Larry Nance, Jr. through various trades. The team signed veteran center Daniel Theis to a one-year deal and drafted Missi with the No. 21 pick in the first round.
Theis has since been traded away, and now, with Missi's absence, the Pelicans have few options at center. New Orleans is near the bottom of the league in rebounding, with Missi leading the team in rebounds, with eight rebounds per game. The Pelicans head into the all-break with the worst record in the Western Conference at 13-42.
New Orleans is heading for a franchise reboot after trading away Brandon Ingram this season. The Pelicans are prioritizing surrounding star forward Zion Williamson with the right personnel to make the team successful. Missi's early adaption in the league shows that he is a valuable piece moving forward with the team.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors