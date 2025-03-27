Pelicans Make Injury Announcement Before Warriors Game
New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter Trey Murphy III underwent successful season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder on Tuesday. Murphy III suffered a torn labrum chasing after a loose ball during the team's blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons on March 18. The former first-round pick was finishing off a career year in New Orleans.
Murphy III signed a four-year, $112 million rookie extension with the team before the start of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward injured his hamstring during a summer workout, forcing him to miss the season's first few weeks. Murphy III then returned to average career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists this year.
New Orleans has had an extensive injury report this season, with Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones all suffering season-ending injuries. Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a major hamstring injury, forcing the two-time all-star to miss 27 straight games. The Pelicans have utilized 40 different starting lineups this year.
The team moved on from former all-star Brandon Ingram right before the trade deadline. Ingram was dealt to the Toronto Raptors after the former No. 2 overall pick failed to reach a contract agreement with the Pelicans this offseason. One of the reasons New Orleans was willing to part ways with Ingram was the emergence of Murphy III over the last couple of seasons.
The fourth-year forward is one of only five players in franchise history to make over 200 three-pointers in a season. He is becoming a rising star in the league, not only for his improved play but also for his rising media personality off the court. New Orleans is 20-53 on the season.
