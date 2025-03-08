Pelicans Make Injury Announcement On Newly Signed Player
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Boston hoped to return to the court this week against the Los Angeles Lakers. The former second-round pick from the University of Kentucky was upgraded to questionable to play against the Lakers, but before the game, New Orleans ruled him out of the lineup.
The Pelicans announced on Friday that Boston has been diagnosed with a left ankle stress injury. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and the team will provide further updates then. New Orleans has been decimated by injuries all season long, leading to their current 17-46 record.
Boston was signed by the Pelicans on a two-way contract earlier this season, but after an impressive stint during the year, the Pelicans converted his two-way deal to a standard contract. The 6-foot-6 forward has played in 42 games for New Orleans this season, starting ten games.
For the season, Boston is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Boston started his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021, appearing in 105 games and averaging 6.5 points per game. He signed with the San Antonio Spurs before being waived and signed with the Pelicans this season.
New Orleans has suffered major injuries to Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum this year. Former Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram also went through a major ankle injury, sidelining him for over two months before the Pelicans traded him to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline.
The Pelicans travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Saturday evening.
