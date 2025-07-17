Pelicans Make Major Zion Williamson Decision
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a surprisingly busy 2025 offseason, and after trading for Jordan Poole, are putting together an impressive core.
The Pelicans acquired Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey from the Washington Wizards, as they continue to build around star forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans now have guys like Poole, Bey, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen to put around Williamson, but the key now is keeping them all together.
Williamson, 25, averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this past season while shooting 56.7% from the field, but only made 30 appearances. Williamson's injuries have been a significant concern, but the Pelicans are holding out hope for the former first-overall pick.
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans made Zion Williamson's 2025-26 season salary guaranteed, owing him $39.4 million, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported.
Via Bobby Marks: "The $39.4M Zion Williamson salary is set to become guaranteed today (July 15).
The remaining two seasons; $42.2M and $44.9M will remain non-guaranteed unless Williamson reaches the games played criteria for this season and next."
Now, Williamson has to hit a "games played criteria" to guarantee the next two seasons of his contract, which the Pelicans are certainly banking on him staying healthy, regardless. Williamson has played over 30 games in a season just twice in his six-year NBA career, but as New Orleans improves their roster, the franchise needs him to stay on the court as much as possible.