Pelicans Make Unfortunate History vs Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a nightmare 2024-25 campaign, and Friday night's matchup against the Miami Heat was the epitome of disaster.
The Pelicans, with 11 players sidelined, took a crushing defeat against the Heat at home. The Heat beat the Pelicans 153-104, led by 23 points and 12 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 22 points on 7-10 shooting from Tyler Herro, and 21 points on 6-12 shooting from deep off the bench from Duncan Robinson.
This became the most lopsided regular-season loss in Pelicans history, and Miami's 153 points are the most New Orleans has ever given up in a single game.
The Pelicans have had an unbelievably disastrous season all around, but Friday night was a new low. The Pelicans only had eight active players, and luckily for the Pelicans, they are in a position where it is better for them to lose. With a 21-60 record, the Pelicans are simply fighting for better 2025 draft lottery odds, which they did successfully against the Heat.
The Pelicans have now locked up the fourth-worst record in the NBA, giving themselves a 12.5% chance to land the No. 1 pick, 12.2% to get No. 2, 11.9% to jump to No. 3, and an 11.5% chance to stay at the No. 4 pick.
The Pelicans now head into their season finale against the league's best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Sunday, but the result of the game will not matter for either team. The Pelicans are certainly just ready to wrap up their 2024-25 season, especially after Friday's historic loss.