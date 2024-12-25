Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Make Zion Williamson Injury Announcement

The New Orleans Pelicans announced a Zion Williamson injury update.

Joey Linn

Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hammered by injuries this season. With several key rotation players missing extended time, New Orleans sits at 5-25 through 30 games. This record ranks last in the Western Conference standings.

As has been the case for much of his NBA career, star forward Zion Williamson has missed time this season due to injury. Currently sidelined with a left hamstring strain, Williamson last played on November 6, which was just his sixth game all season. The former first overall pick averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists before going down with this hamstring injury that has cost him nearly two months. 

Zion Williamson
Apr 3, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Pelicans announced an injury update on Williamson.

Via Pelicans: "Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) has begun the return to play conditioning phase of his rehabilitation program and is expected to return to full practice next week. He will be week-to-week going forward."

The Pelicans also provided an injury update on Williamson’s co-star Brandon Ingram.

Via Pelicans: “Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) remains in the early treatment and recovery phase of his rehabilitation program. He will be re-examined in approximately two weeks his status will be updated as appropriate.”

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson
Mar 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) hugs forward Zion Williamson (1) as he is announced to the fans before a game against the LA Clippers at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This duo has a lot of potential, but injuries have significantly limited its time together. It will be interesting to see if either player remains in New Orleans beyond the upcoming trade deadline.

