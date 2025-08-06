Pelicans Predicted to Miss Out on Elite Talent After Controversial Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans had an eventful 2025 NBA Draft, but partly for the wrong reasons. The Pelicans made a splash by taking Jeremiah Fears with the seventh overall pick, and the talented 18-year-old guard is expected to make a huge impact.
However, once the Pelicans got out of the top ten, things got shaky. The Pelicans owned the 23rd overall pick, but they had their eyes on a lottery prospect. So, the new head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, and the Pelicans' front office made a controversial move.
Pelicans-Hawks draft night trade
The Pelicans made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to move up to pick 13 in exchange for pick 23 and a 2026 first-round pick swap, which will be the most favorable pick between the Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. All in all, the Pelicans traded up to draft Derik Queen, but gave up the 23rd overall pick (Asa Newell) and practically an unprotected first-round pick in next year's draft.
Sure, Queen could be a great player, but unless the Pelicans make a significant jump in the 2025-26 season, they likely traded away a lottery pick, or potentially a top-five pick, to acquire him.
Who will the Pelicans miss out on?
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released an early 2026 NBA mock draft, and they predicted that the Pelicans will miss out on a top talent because of the disastrous trade.
- Washington Wizards - G Darryn Peterson
- Utah Jazz - F A.J. Dybantsa
- Brooklyn Nets - F Cameron Boozer
- Charlotte Hornets - F Nate Ament
- Sacramento Kings - G Mikel Brown Jr.
- Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) - F Jayden Quaintance
- Chicago Bulls - F Karim Lopez
- Atlanta Hawks (via NO) - F Caleb Wilson
- Memphis Grizzlies - G Dame Sarr
- Miami Heat - G Dash Daniels
Caleb Wilson is entering his freshman season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the 19-year-old forward is expected to already be one of the best players in college basketball. With a 6-foot-9 frame, a 7-foot-4 wingspan, and elite athleticism, Wilson is a freak of nature on both sides of the ball and will continue to improve his game throughout a one-and-done year at UNC.
The 2026 NBA Draft class is completely loaded, but unfortunately for the Pelicans, they will miss out on a top talent. Of course, there is a chance that the Pelicans make a playoff push anyway, especially with a core group of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole, Yves Missi, Herb Jones, and Jeremiah Fears, but if they fall flat, they do not have a first-round pick to fall back on.