Pelicans Predicted To Take Elite Scorer In 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans looked like a team heading into the 2024-25 season that could easily be a playoff team. With a mix of young players and veteran All-Stars, it looked as though they could build off their first-round exit from the season prior and potentially make it out of the first round if things went in their favor. However, that was far from the reality in New Orleans.
The Pelicans went on to finish with the second-worst record in the Western Conference this season, as they are set to select seventh overall on Wednesday's 2025 NBA Draft. With several directions this team could decide to go in, ESPN's latest mock draft has them adding an elite scorer who could become a franchise cornerstone going forward.
Arguably the best pure scorer in this year's draft, ESPN has the Pelicans selecting Texas guard Tre Johnson. A 6-foot-6 guard with a 6'10" wingspan, Johnson led the SEC in scoring this past season over the likes of Walter Clayton Jr., Johni Broome, and Jeremiah Fears. Shooting nearly seven threes per game, the freshman knocked down 39.7% of them on the season.
Here's what ESPN's Jeremy Woo had to say about the fit.
"On paper, Johnson makes sense as a fit for the Pelicans, considering their need for additional perimeter shooting as well as younger backcourt reinforcements, with Dejounte Murray injured and CJ McCollum turning 34 in September and entering the final year of his contract. On top of those factors, there's an argument for him as best-available here, considering his scoring prowess."
If the Pelicans don't make any drastic moves this offseason, they could head into next season with a young core of Johnson, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi. As mentioned, Johnson would also get the benefit of playing behind Murray and McCollum, who can serve as mentors in his development.
