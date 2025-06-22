Pelicans Predicted to Trade Away 12-Year Big Man
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly open for business. It has been reported that the Pelicans could look to move any piece of their roster for the right price after a disappointing 21-61 season.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed which player from each team is the most likely to be traded, listing Kelly Olynyk for the Pelicans.
"The New Orleans Pelicans are awfully close to the luxury-tax line when factoring in cap holds for the No. 7 pick and recently acquired No. 23 selection. We all know they aren't going to let that stand.
"Compensating another team to take on Kelly Olynyk's $13.4 million expiring salary would be their most efficient way of increasing flexibility. He can fit into a squad's $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception or be rerouted for someone making less, all without requiring New Orleans to grease the wheels using a primo asset.
"CJ McCollum's own expiring salary deserves an honorable mention. But while he has more utility than Olynyk, his $30.7 million salary figures to be harder to move.
"Even if something like McCollum-for-Tobias Harris-plus-seconds is on the table from the Detroit Pistons, the Pelicans currently need CJ more than Olynyk when factoring in Dejounte Murray's recovery from a ruptured right Achilles tendon and—'gestures wildly'—all things Zion Williamson."
Olynyk was just brought over in the Brandon Ingram trade, but his expiring contract could be valuable to the right team. Many organizations are looking to clear cap space for the 2026 offseason when there could be a better slate of free agents, and they've been more adjusted to the new tax aprons that are handicapping every team.
