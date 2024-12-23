Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Rookie Makes Heartfelt Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets Game

The Pelicans rookie had some kind words for his experience guarding Nikola Jokic on Sunday.

Terry Kimble

Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during overtime at Smoothie King Center.
Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during overtime at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Denver Nuggets 132-129 on Sunday evening, marking the team's seventh straight loss. After much anticipation for the upcoming season, New Orleans is now 20 games under .500. One of the lone bright spots has been Pelicans rookie center Yves Missi, whom the team drafted with the 21st pick in this year's draft.

Missi, who started playing basketball at 16, was considered a work in progress due to his raw skills and lack of basketball experience. Yet, the rookie has been thrust into action to guard some of the best centers in the NBA, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Pelicans told the media postgame how special of an experience that was for him.

Yves Missi and Nikola Jokic
Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during second half at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"It's like a dream come true playing these guys", Missi said postgame of playing against great centers like Jokic. "It's always good having to go coast to coast against them... It's a beautiful opportunity I have."

This was a heartfelt statement from the Pelicans rookie.

Jokic is not only considered the best big man in the league but the best overall player. After a slow start, the former NBA Finals MVP had another triple-double, finishing with a game-high 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Pelicans rookie held his own with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks on the evening.

The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets at home in November, but Jokic did not play in that game due to injury. With his return for Sunday, the Pelicans had trouble matching the physicality of him and Aaron Gordon in the interior. Denver finished with 70 points in the paint. New Orleans was playing on a back-to-back after losing to the New York Knicks on Saturday evening.

The victory improved the Nuggets to 15-11 on the season.

