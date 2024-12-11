Pelicans Rookie Makes Honest Statement on Victor Wembanyama
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi has been a lone bright spot for a struggling and injured team this season. The former Baylor center was not expected to make such a quick impact, but the 6-foot-11 center has half of all double-doubles recorded by NBA rookies this season.
While the 20-year-old Missi has been a revelation this season, the Cameroonian-born center received his first up-close glimpse at San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama on Sunday night. The Pelicans rookie marveled at what Wembanyama did on the court.
"He is really tall," Missi said with a smile to reporters after practice. "I think the first play he blocked me which was interesting. I've never gotten blocked like that. I understood that next time I'd dunk the ball. I had to be more assertive driving to the basket."
Missi nearly matched Wembanyama stride for stride in Sunday's game. The Pelicans rookie finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while the Spurs big man scored 25 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 40 seconds remaining that helped the Spurs win a close game. Despite another loss for the Pelicans, teammates have praised Missi's quick development earlier in the year.
"He's great. He absorbs information well; he's watching film and getting his work in," veteran guard CJ McCollum said of the rookie center. "You're seeing a development defensively, obviously, and then his ability to rebound and finish around the basket. He's been the bright spot of what's happened so far in our season."
With the Pelicans off to a 5-20 start and much uncertainty surrounding their roster, New Orleans is pleased with Missi's quick development in his game. He's proving to be a key member of the team's future and success. The Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
