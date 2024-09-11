Pelicans Ship Out Brandon Ingram in Shocking Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The New Orleans Pelicans are constantly being mentioned in trade speculation surrounding 26-year-old star forward Brandon Ingram. While no serious talks have actually been reported, it seems very likely that the Pelicans would prefer to move on from him.
Throughout the course of the offseason, the two sides have been unable to come close in extension talks. Unfortunately, there has been no budge on either side.
New Orleans is unwilling to offer him the max and Ingram won't accept anything less than the max. That likely will lead to the two sides parting ways at some point before the NBA trade deadline this year.
With that in mind, another shocking trade proposal has been suggested that would ship Ingram out of town.
Bleacher Report has proposed an idea that would send Ingram to the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Victor Wembanyama.
Here's how the three-team trade would look:
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jarrett Allen (Deal couldn't happen until January 27th, 2025), Caris LeVert, Julian Champagnie, Top-Five Protected 2029 First-Round Pick (via San Antonio)
San Antonio Spurs Receive: Brandon Ingram and Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Top-Five Protected 2029 First-Round Pick (via New Orleans)
Needless to say, this would be one of the biggest trades that the NBA has seen for awhile.
For the Pelicans, they would be receiving a piece that they have coveted for a long time. Jarrett Allen is a player that New Orleans has wanted. He would slide right in as the starting center and be a massive impact piece for the franchise.
Caris LeVert would bring scoring off the bench and solid playmaking ability as well. Champagnie wouldn't make much of an impact, but the first-round pick from the Spurs would be a very valuable asset.
Shipping out Ingram would be a tough pill to swallow, but it seems needed. Giving up their own first-round pick to swap it with San Antonio's is a big win.
If this trade were available to be made, the Pelicans would jump on it. This is a huge haul in return for a player that doesn't make sense to keep long-term.
Expect to continue hearing speculation about Ingram's status with the team. This is just an idea, but it's one that would be a big-time win for New Orleans if it happened.