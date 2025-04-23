Pelicans Sign New Major Executive Amid Zion Williamson Trade Rumors
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to make changes to their front office after a dismal 21-61 season.
Senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears revealed on social media that sources confirmed the Pelicans signed Troy Weaver as the organization's new Senior Vice President. Weaver will work under Joe Dumars, who was formally announced as the team's President of Basketball Operations on Tuesday.
Weaver was formally a consultant with the Washington Wizards before departing that role to join New Orleans. He was the general manager for the Detroit Pistons from 2020-2024. While those Pistons teams struggled, Weaver was responsible for the nucleus of the team currently competing in the playoffs, drafting Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson.
Now Weaver and Dumars must make some tough roster decisions for a team that finished with the second-worst record in franchise history this season. The number one matter at hand is the future of star forward Zion Williamson, who came off another injury-plagued season. Williamson appeared in just 30 games this year and played a career-high 70 games last season.
The former No. 1 overall pick was dominant in his limited time on the court, amassing career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. However, another hamstring injury set him back for 27 straight games early in the season. New Orleans never recovered and was out of the playoff mix by the all-star break.
The Pelicans traded former all-star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for veterans Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and future draft assets. Now, New Orleans has to weigh the future of the franchise with any decision concerning trading Zion Williamson this summer.
Related Articles
New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
New Report on NBA Legend Joining Pelicans Front Office