Pelicans Star Could Return From Big Injury vs Golden State Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans' season is slipping quickly, with a 4-12 record to start the year. Injuries to seven of their eight leading scorers have forced head coach Willie Green and his coaching staff to try to create offense from players who wouldn't see much playing time under normal circumstances. As Green pieces lineups together, the hope is that some of their key guys will start to return in time to salvage this season.
One key player, CJ McCollum, could return to the lineup as early as Friday evening against the Golden State Warriors. Will Guillory from The Athletic recently wrote about the Pelicans' and Willie Green's early-season struggles. His piece highlighted that McCollum is close to returning, maybe as early as Friday.
During the year, McCollum has averaged 18.8 points and four assists per game. The veteran guard has missed the last 12 games with a thigh injury and admitted that he has never experienced the number of injuries this team has.
“I’ve never seen a team get so many injuries at once to so many guys who are important to a team,” McCollum said. “Usually, it’s one or two and you have to figure it out. And that’s difficult. But you’re talking seven guys, eight guys who are in the rotation."
Guillory's article suggests that after McCollum's return, Jordan Hawkins and Herb Jones are next in line to return, followed by Dejounte Murray. New Orleans hopes there is still enough time to make a playoff push. Under Green, the Pelicans have increased their win total in all three seasons under his regime.
A trip to the playoffs this season would mark the first time in franchise history that the team made the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Friday's tip-off against the Warriors is an NBA Cup game slated for 6:30 p.m. CST
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors