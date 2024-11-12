Pelicans Star Makes Cryptic Social Media Post After Team's Latest Loss
The New Orleans Pelicans are in a tailspin after losing their fifth consecutive game on Monday night. New Orleans couldn't hold off the Brooklyn Nets late in the fourth quarter when their offense sputtered, and they went scoreless for the last 3:35 of the game. Star forward Brandon Ingram finished with just 2 points in the second half after starting strong with 22 points before halftime.
The fanbase is growing frustrated with the season's slow start and the team's many injuries. Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Jordan Hawkins are all out for an extended time. The Pelicans just got sharpshooter Trey Murphy III back on Monday from a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp.
After a disappointing finish to Monday's game, Ingram went to Instagram to post a cryptic message on social media.
Ingram's video is taken from the 1983 classic film Scarface, starring Al Pacino. In the movie, the main character, Tony Montana, implies in this scene that the world needs bad guys to blame to make itself look good. No one paints Ingram as a bad guy, but his summer was filled with controversy surrounding his requested max extension.
The former all-star forward reportedly sought a max extension worth nearly $50 million annually. Both sides were unwilling to come to terms to negotiate a deal, and now Ingram plays out the remaining year of his contract. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
With so many key players out, New Orleans has leaned on Ingram to carry the team offensively. The former No. 2 overall pick averages 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and five assists per game. New Orleans is 3-8 on the season.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors