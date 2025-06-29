Pelicans Star Makes Major Career Announcement on Saturday
The NBA offseason has begun, as players all across the league will approach their time off in different ways. For the incoming rookie class, they'll be back on the court in no time during the Summer League, while the rest of the NBA player takes their approach.
One route that several players will be taking this summer is playing in international competitions. Players across the league, former and current, will represent their countries in tournaments such as EuroBasket and AfroBasket. With AfroBasket set to happen in mid-August, one country has just made a major addition to its roster.
Sharing in a post to his X account, New Orleans Pelicans 2024 All-Rookie center Yves Missi will represent Team Cameroon in the 2025 AfroBasket. Missi has not logged a game for Team Cameroon yet in any official capacity, as he'll look to lead Cameroon to success in this year's tournament.
Even after earning All-Rookie Second Team honors this past season, the pressure is on for Missi to improve heading into next season after the Pelicans selected Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick. Missi finished this past season Top 20 in rebounds per game and seventh in offensive rebounds per game.
The 21st pick out of Baylor in 2024, the Pelicans will be hoping that Missi can use this experience with Team Cameroon to help him take a sophomore jump next season.
