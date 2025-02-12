Pelicans Star Reacts to Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut
After making one of the biggest trades in NBA history, and certainly the most shocking, superstar guard Luka Doncic finally made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
The Lakers picked up a 132-113 blowout win over the Jazz in their first game with the new-look trio of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic, as fans got a taste of what is to come for this uber-talented squad. Doncic dropped 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 24 minutes of action, while James and Reaves shined to carry LA to a win.
On Tuesday, Pelicans star Trey Murphy III joined The Young Man and The Three show to talk about Doncic's debut with the Lakers.
"After our game was over, everyone had their phones out [watching Doncic's Lakers debut]," Murphy III said. "Obviously you still wanna see more, the sample size is small, but it's kind of similar to how Luka and Kyrie were in Dallas, but it's different because LeBron is more so a screener in this two-man game with Luka... Both of them are going to have a lot less responsibility on the ball, so when it comes to the fourth quarter, they'll probably be in better condition."
The new superstar duo of James and Doncic is expected to bring the Lakers into title contention, despite their lack of frontcourt depth. It is rare for an elite two-man game to carry an NBA team to a title when the rest of the roster is a bit lackluster, but it is hard to count out James and Doncic.
