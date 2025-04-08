Pelicans Star Reacts to Shocking Michael Malone Firing
Just over 100 days ago, then-Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone sat behind a microphone at Ball Arena and scolded the Sacramento Kings' front office for firing Mike Brown on a whim.
Brown captained the Kings to their first playoff berth since 2006, won the NBA's Coach of the Year Award, and amassed a 107-88 record in two seasons and change before being let go on a tarmac before a team flight to Los Angeles.
"No class," Malone said of the move. "No balls. That's what I'll say about that."
Three games before the NBA Playoffs, Malone suffered the same fate. Only his came during a team meeting when Denver informed him it was moving on from both him and general manager Calvin Booth.
The Nuggets' decision didn't sit well with players around the league; especially not New Orleans Pelicans star C.J. McCollum.
"This league (is) out of pocket man," McCollum wrote on X. "W.T.H. going on? Firing good coaches right before the playoffs is nasty work!"
In 10 seasons, Malone led Denver to six playoff appearances — likely seven, counting this year — and became the franchise's winningest coach with a 798-471 record. His firing marks the latest coaching change in NBA history since Hubie Brown was let go by the Atlanta Hawks during the 1980-81 season.
The biggest difference? Malone's Nuggets are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and Brown's Hawks only mustered up 31 wins.
“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate," Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke shared, "as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now."
Denver won its first championship under Malone in 2023 and has a chance to contend for another this season under interim coach David Adelman, but the situation certainly doesn't spark optimism for its imminent postseason push.
