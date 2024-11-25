Pelicans Star Reportedly Making Injury Return vs. Toronto Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries this season, but are starting to get some reinforcements.
Star guard Dejounte Murray fractured his left hand in the Pelicans' season opener against the Chicago Bulls and has been sidelined ever since. His injury, combined with many others on the team, has the Pelicans currently in last place in the Western Conference standings.
Murray was the team's prized offseason acquisition this summer, trading away Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two future first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks. The former All-Star guard was necessary to add another playmaking element the Pelicans lacked in previous years.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Murray expects to return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.
The former University of Washington standout gave fans a small glimpse in his season debut with the Pelicans, almost recording a triple-double with 14 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds. On a three-point attempt late in the game, Murray appeared to fracture his left hand. His addition as a two-way player was expected to make New Orleans even more dynamic in the backcourt.
Last season, Murray made over 200 3-pointers for the Hawks. In the Pelicans franchise history, only four players have reached that mark, with two players, Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum, still on the team. New Orleans also expects a pairing with Herb Jones to cause chaos in opposing backcourts. Jones made his first All-NBA Defensive First Team last season, while Murray was selected to the second team back in 2018; entering this season, Murray and Jones were No. 1 and 2 overall in steals since 2021.
The Pelicans travel to Indiana to face the Pacers before returning home to host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Tip-off for Wednesday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
