Pelicans Star Trey Murphy Reacts to NBA's Viral Post
The New Orleans Pelicans had one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2023-24, finishing with the second-most wins in their history with 49. However, they followed it up by having one of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2024-25, ending with a 21-61 record.
Heading into next season, the Pelicans' roster boasts plenty of talent, which should position them to contend for the playoffs if they stay healthy. With names like Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Herb Jones, a lot of eyes will be on Trey Murphy III to see if he takes another jump to be an All-Star-level player. Speaking of jumping, Murphy recently took to social media to react to the NBA's viral post.
Reacting to the NBA's post showcasing the Top 100 dunks of this past season, Murphy shared "🌀🌀🌀," in response to earning the 36th spot on the list for his spinning alley-oop dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Murphy threw down his fair share of dunks this past season, logging 73 in just 53 games played. However, it was his overall production this past year which caught the attention of NBA fans. He averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Pelicans. Playing 35 minutes per game last year, his role will likely decrease if the team stays healthy.
He's set to begin the first year of his four-year, $112 million contract with the Pelicans. A great deal for someone of his level, he could become a top trade target if New Orleans struggles early next season.
Related Articles
Breaking: Ex-Warriors Guard Waived by New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Reacts to Pelicans' Latest Post