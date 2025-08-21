Pelicans Turned Down $107 Million Raptors Star in Trade Talks
The New Orleans Pelicans, for the past six seasons, were trying to build something special around a star duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but they ultimately gave it up.
At February's NBA trade deadline, the Pelicans decided to end the Brandon Ingram experiment by trading him to the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, the Pelicans received Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick.
Of course, the Pelicans ultimately parted ways with Ingram to avoid paying him a lot of money on his next contract extension, and they did not want to lose him for nothing in free agency, but both Brown and Olynyk left New Orleans this offseason.
Could the Pelicans have gotten more for Ingram?
Of course, Ingram was injured when they traded him, as the 27-year-old forward still has yet to suit up for the Raptors, but the Pelicans reportedly passed on replacing him with a 25-year-old standout.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Raptors included RJ Barrett in trade talks with the Pelicans, but New Orleans ultimately turned down the option to pair Zion Williamson with his former college teammate.
"RJ Barrett is certainly a name that I would tell you, and tell Raptors fans, to be on the lookout as a potential trade candidate going out the door," Fischer said. "...He was someone that the Raptors discussed with the Pelicans in that Brandon Ingram trade conversation, that did not result in RJ Barrett heading out of Canada. He was not someone the Pelicans had much interest in at the time."
Could the Pelicans still trade for Barrett?
Barrett is entering the third season of a four-year, $107 million contract, and the Pelicans were obviously trying to save money when they shipped out Ingram. Bringing Barrett in return would not have made much sense, but things could change for them.
If the Pelicans get to February's deadline and they are hanging around the play-in tournament, looking to make a change, pairing the former Duke teammates together, along with a solid supporting cast of Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, and others, would be an intriguing scenario. That seems unlikely, but he should certainly be a name to monitor.