Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players

Pelicans Waive Four Players

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the team waived four players to trim the roster to 16 players with one under a two-way contract.

Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart were released by the Pelicans in the latest round of personnel moves before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Released Player Profiles

  • Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. 
  • Martin, 6-5, 230, averaged 1.0 point and 1.5 rebounds in two preseason games with New Orleans. Martin holds career averages of 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 96 NBA games with Minnesota, Indiana and Boston. 
  • Plowden, 6-6, 215, averaged 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in five preseason games with New Orleans. Plowden most recently played five seasons at Bowling Green State (2017-22), averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per contest.
  • Smart, 6-4, 205, tallied two rebounds and one assist in two preseason games with New Orleans. Smart appeared in 17 games with Milwaukee and Miami during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists

