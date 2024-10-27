Pelicans Young Guard Shines in Bigger Role Against Blazers After Murray Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty to be excited about.
Despite the recent injury to newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans somehow managed to move to 2-0 on the season after trailing for most of Friday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Although New Orleans' first half showed plenty of flaws, the team adjusted well at the break and came away with a 105-103 victory at the Moda Center.
One of the biggest reasons they were able to get back into the game was their bench production, especially second-year guard Jordan Hawkins.
On Friday Hawkins came off the bench and scored 24 points for the Pelicans, with most coming in the second half. In his 29 minutes on the court, he shot 66.7 percent from the field, including going 4 for 7 from behind the three-point line. He was perfect from the free-throw line on four attempts.
"He stayed aggressive... He has worked for this moment. He hit some big shots, some timely shots when we kind of didn't have it going. Once he gets his shot going, he can rattle off 4 or 5 in a row," said Pelicans head coach Willie Green after the victory.
Although Hawkins played about the same minutes as he did in the season opener against the Chicago Bulls, his role will undoubtedly increase as they wait for Murray to return. That new role will be needed from the Maryland native, but it sounds like he’s up for the challenge. When asked about his strong performance on Friday, he didn’t appear surprised in the slightest.
"It feels good, but I expect stuff like this from me," said Hawkins.
He now is averaging 18.5 points per game. Last season, across 68 games, he averaged 7.8 per contest in his rookie year after being drafted by the Pelicans in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.
It was a reunion of sorts on the court for Hawkins, as he played against Blazers forward Donovan Clingan for the first time in the Association. After the game they shared a friendly exchange of words. The two were teammates at UConn two seasons ago, including winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship game.
Star forward Zion Williamson, who made his return to the court for the first time this season after missing the season opener at the Smoothie King Center due to illness, compared Hawkins to another prominent UConn alumni and NBA Hall of Famer.
"I tell him it reminds me of Ray Allen being able to catch the shot on the move whether you are facing the basket or not... Hawk is a very talented shooter, and I'm glad he's with us."
The Pelicans will be back in action as they look to win their third straight game to begin the season against the Blazers. The tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm ET at the Moda Center in Portland.