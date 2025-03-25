Philadelphia 76ers Announce Signing New Player Before Pelicans Game
On Monday night, the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers faced off against an equally shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team.
Yet, somehow, the Pelicans dismantled the 76ers 112-99, even without Zion Williamson available on New Orleans' roster. If the loss cemented anything, it cemented the fact that the 76ers don't have a prayer of even making the play-in tournament.
Before the game, the Philadelphia 76ers announced signing forward Marcus Bagley to a 10-day contract.
Before joining the 76ers, Bagley was averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18 games with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' NBA G League team.
"In his latest outing with Delaware, Bagley posted 12 points and 14 rebounds against the Maine Celtics on March 23. The outing marked his sixth double-double of the season, the second-most of any Blue Coats player," the 76ers said in a press release.
He originally joined the 76ers organization in July 2023 as a member of the team’s Summer League roster and he will be wearing number 35 with the team.
Bagley actually received 18 minutes of playing time against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. In that time, he put up 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal on 1/3 shooting from the field.
