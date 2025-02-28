Phoenix Suns Make Starting Lineup Change vs Pelicans Due To Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns Thursday night in a matchup of Western Conference teams.
Phoenix is trying to hold its footing in its quest for the playoffs this season but is on the outside looking in at the 11th slot. Things may get even more complicated as star guard Bradley Beal is ruled out of Thursday's game.
Beal did not appear on the original injury report, but a calf injury will sideline him against the Pelicans. Guard Tyus Jones will get the start in his place for the 27-31 Suns. Phoenix has lost two straight games and has struggled since the all-star break.
With the firepower of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal in the lineup, this is not the season most envisioned for the Suns. Rumors are already circulating about Kevin Durant's future with the team, and one report suggested he may be traded this summer. Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this year.
Their opponent, the New Orleans Pelicans, has won two straight games and the last two games against the Suns. Zion Williamson has led the charge for them and has averaged career-highs in rebounds, blocks, assists, and steals this season. New Orleans recently switched things up with their roster after trading former all-star Brandon Ingram.
The Pelicans come into Thursday's game with their playoff hopes already over, with a 15-43 record on the season, and are likely positioning for the best NBA draft slot next season to improve their future outlook of the franchise.
Tip-off for Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
