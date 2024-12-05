Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have finished their three-game road trip and are now looking to host the Phoenix Suns tonight. New Orleans is desperately looking to snap its nine-game losing streak and may have a chance to do so against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns.
The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, and Antonio Reeves.
Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right plantaris tendonitis, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with an annular fissure of his lumbar spine, Herbert Jones is questionable with a right shoulder sprain, Yves Missi is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Antonio Reeves is out on G League assignment.
The Suns have six players listed on their report: Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Jalen Bridges, Ryan Dunn, Collin Gillespie, and TyTy Washington Jr.
Kevin Durant is out with a left ankle sprain, Jusuf Nurkic is out with a right thigh contusion, Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way G League contract, Ryan Dunn is probable with left ankle soreness, Collin Gillespie is out on his two-way contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is out on his two-way contract as well.
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
