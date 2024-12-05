Pelicans Scoop

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

There are multiple All-Stars listed on the injury report between the Suns and Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, congratulates Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, right, after the Suns defeated the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans have finished their three-game road trip and are now looking to host the Phoenix Suns tonight. New Orleans is desperately looking to snap its nine-game losing streak and may have a chance to do so against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns.

The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, and Antonio Reeves.

Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right plantaris tendonitis, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with an annular fissure of his lumbar spine, Herbert Jones is questionable with a right shoulder sprain, Yves Missi is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Antonio Reeves is out on G League assignment.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts between plays against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Suns have six players listed on their report: Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Jalen Bridges, Ryan Dunn, Collin Gillespie, and TyTy Washington Jr.

Kevin Durant is out with a left ankle sprain, Jusuf Nurkic is out with a right thigh contusion, Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way G League contract, Ryan Dunn is probable with left ankle soreness, Collin Gillespie is out on his two-way contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is out on his two-way contract as well.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

