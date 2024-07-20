Potential Pelicans Trade Target Predicted to Land with Interesting Team
The New Orleans Pelicans certainly upgraded their roster on paper after the acquisition of Dejounte Murray in early-July.
Having a true ball handler should allow this offense to improve even more after finishing 11th in offensive rating last season. Murray will push CJ McCollum back to his off-ball role to provide more spacing on the floor for Zion Williamson to operate.
That all sounds great, but the reality is they are extremely limited at center.
With the NBA getting bigger, the Pelicans don't have someone who can be a full-time effective center for them at the moment. They signed Daniel Theis, who should be a solid backup, but their past draft picks of Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic seem more like projects than ready-made contributors.
Because of that, Brandon Ingram has been floated as the trade chip who can bring back a viable big man to New Orleans.
One player who is seen as a potential target of theirs is Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.
After winning the Most Improved Player award in 2022-23 by raising his points per game average from 14.8 to 25.6, he has become a sought after piece with his 7-foot frame and ability to stretch the floor.
However, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report doesn't think the Pelicans are going to win the sweepstakes for the talented big man. He's predicting he will be traded to the Atlanta Hawks this offseason for a haul of three players and two first round picks.
His trade package has Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels, Kobe Bufkin, and picks getting shipped to the Jazz in exchange for Markkanen.
If that is the cost it will take New Orleans to land the sharpshooting big man, then they should be able to put something together that is similar.
Maybe a package of Ingram, Missi and picks could get this done, and while it would hurt to trade away the talented rookie, he isn't someone who can help this team win now like Markkanen.
Ultimately, the prospect of Ingram getting moved sounds a lot less likely based on comments made by David Griffin.
Still, the Pelicans will likely continue monitoring their options so they can bring in an impact center.