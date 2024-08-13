Prestigious Leadership Event Features New Orleans Pelicans Coach
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green had the distinguished honor of being a guest speaker at the 2024 Sala Series Event. This year's event was hosted at Martha's Vineyard, and over 125 senior executives and influential leaders nationwide gathered for its annual leadership summit.
SALA (an Italian root of the word 'salon') describes itself as "bringing together purpose-driven leaders and ideas that matter." SALA celebrates diverse voices and highlights a commitment to the community and individuals who drive positive change across the interrelated worlds of sports, entertainment, corporate, and nonprofit.
Green was also featured on the SALA Series podcast earlier this year with fellow Detroit native Jalen Rose. The duo discussed their upbringing in Detroit, NBA paths, and empowering the youth in their hometown. The podcast is hosted by ESPN's Monica McNutt and Dalen Cuff. New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum also appeared in an episode.
Other notable guest speakers included the Chairman of the Jordan Brand Larry Miller and META Senior Executive Alvin Bowles. The event was a two-weekend affair with panel and Q & A discussions about business and empowering the youth.
Coach Green will look to empower his Pelicans team this upcoming season.
New Orleans has increased its win total in each of the three seasons Green has been the coach. Last year, the Pelicans won 49 games, the second most in franchise history. Green looks to give the Pelicans three straight winning seasons for the first time in franchise history.
Talent won't be an issue for New Orleans this year. With the acquisition of former Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, New Orleans will have one of the more talented rosters in the Western Conference. Green will need to navigate a few pitfalls for the Pelicans to succeed this season.
There is the looming question of Brandon Ingram's contract hoovering over the team. Both sides were unable to come to terms on a contract extension this summer. Ingram is in the final year of his current deal and seeks the max, somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million annually.
With the Pelicans unable to find a trade partner, it appears Ingram will be on the roster this fall. Will his contract dispute cause a riff on the team during the season? Will the Pelicans find a partner to trade Ingram during the year? Those are questions Green and his staff must address for New Orleans to contend in the West.
Green reportedly signed an extension with the team last summer. Details of those have not been made public, but he will be running the show in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.