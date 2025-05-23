Rising NBA Star Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'Foul Baiting'
The dominant discourse through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals has been centered around newly crowned NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's growingly controversial style of offense.
In a recent appearance on Bleacher Report's 'Taylor Rooks X', New Orleans Pelicans rising star Trey Murphy III had an interesting response when Rooks asked what it takes to defend Gilgeous-Alexander, who's been under criticism for his way of drawing fouls.
"How can I word this without getting in trouble with the referees?" Murphy said. "You just have to be patient, and also you can't get frustrated because he's gonna get those calls, but that's just how it's always been. Guys that are the top three guys are gonna get a favorable whistle because that's just the respect they've earned. "
When asked by Rooks whether he considers Gilgeous-Alexander's style to be foul-baiting or legitimate scoring skill, Murphy defended the Oklahoma City Thunder star.
"If the NBA was like, 'Alright, you can't do this,' it's different," Murphy said. "It was almost like with James Harden, like he's almost like exploiting a rule to an extent. But you still have to be skilled enough to do it. Like, I'm not gonna act like he's not getting fouled."
Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in free throw makes per game during the regular season with 7.9 and only trailed Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.6) for the league lead in free throw attempts per game at 8.8. Gilgeous-Alexander has made an average of 8.2 free throws on 9.6 attempts in his 13 postseason appearances in 2025.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion Calls Out Donovan Mitchell After Cavaliers-Pacers
14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Nuggets-Thunder Game 7 Blowout