Russell Westbrook Sends Heartfelt Message to Chris Paul After Spurs-Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul moves into second place on the all-time assist leaderboard, passing Jason Kidd on the list. Paul passed Kidd with 12,092 on a pass in the first half of the Spurs 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening.
The New Orleans franchise drafted the former No. 4 overall pick when they were called the Hornets. Making history against the franchise that drafted him makes for extra poetic justice. Paul is a 12x All-Star and is regarded as one of the best pure point guards ever.
Another great point guard took to social media to congratulate Paul on his accomplishment on Sunday. Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook posted a message to his on-court rival on his Instagram stories. "Congratulations to my brother! One of the best to ever do it!!! That's a lot of dimes lol @cp3"
Westbrook and Paul have a long-standing on-court rivalry, including playoff battles in 2014 and 2020. Despite some of the series being contentious, Paul revealed he and Westbrook are friends off the court.
"I'm really close with Russ, and probably one of his biggest fans just because of the energy he brings," Paul said in 2023. "Everybody wants to talk all that foolishness and whatnot but it's a lot of people that don't love to play the game like him."
Paul is searching for his first NBA championship. The former Wake Forest standout is playing in his 20th season, helping to mold young star Victor Wembanyama as he ascends to superstar status. It's unlikely the Spurs will contend for a championship this year, but Paul's guidance on the young Spurs will no doubt help their growth and development.
