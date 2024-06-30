Sacramento Kings Are Reportedly Discussing With The New Orleans Pelicans A Trade For Star Forward Brandon Ingram
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "pursuing a trade for Brandon Ingram," according to Sean Cunningham, Kings beat reporter for Fox 40, KTXL.
Cunningham posted on X.com, "I'm told Kings have had discussions with the Pelicans, and it's worth noting that Ingram was an emerging star under coach Alvin Gentry, who works in Kings front office."
Ingram, 26, has been the subject of trade talks since before this week's NBA Draft. HoopsHype writers added, "The Kings have separately dangled a general trade package elsewhere around the league, including Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, the No. 13 pick, which turned out to be Devin Carter, and future draft picks in the years to come as trade bait during the NBA Draft, league sources said."
New Orleans completed a blockbuster trade with Atlanta for guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, the 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), and the 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels).