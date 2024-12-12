Pelicans Scoop

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans and Kings announce their injury report ahead of Thursday night's matchup.

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first matchup between the teams since the Pelicans eliminated the Kings in the Play-In Tournament last season. Last year seems like a decade ago for New Orleans, who limp into the matchup 5-20 on the season, last in the Western Conference standings.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Kings, New Orleans released its injury report. The Pelicans are again without their two best players, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Five players are ruled out for New Orleans.

Joining Ingram (ankle) and Williamson (left hamstring strain), are Jose Alvarado (left hamstring string), Jordan Hawkins (lumbar spine annual fissure), and Karlo Matkovic (low back spasm). Forward Javonte Green is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.

Meanwhile, the Kings list four players on their injury report, including Trey Lyles (calf strain) and Devin Carter (left shoulder). The other two Sacramento players out for Thursday are on G League assignments.

After a slow start to the season, the Kings have won three of their last four games. De'Aaron Fox leads the team in scoring with 26.4 points per game, while the Kings' newest addition, Demar DeRozan, is second on the team with 22.5 points a contest.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST

