Six-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Pelican Shockingly Signs With International Team
The international basketball world has been growing tremendously over the years, especially as NBA talent continues to wash into European, Australian, and Asian professional basketball leagues.
Of course, for many NBA players, overseas basketball is their opportunity to continue to play after they lose their spot in the Association, but it has become a much more popular destination for many players, regardless of the situation.
The newest NBA talent to make the move overseas is Devonte' Graham, the 34th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Graham is reportedly planning to sign a one-year deal with Crvena Zvezda, a powerhouse team located in Belgrade, Serbia.
Via TeleSport.rs: "🚨BREAKING: Zvezda lands a bombshell - Graham in Belgrade! 💥
According to our sources, Devonte' Graham will undergo medical examinations in Belgrade tomorrow, after which he is expected to sign a one-year deal. The red-and-whites have won the race against Maccabi Tel Aviv, getting their revenge for Lonnie Walker! 🔴⚪
Read more on our website. 👈"
Graham spent six years in the NBA before taking a huge opportunity to play with Crvena Zvezda, and should immediately become one of the most talented players in Europe.
Devonte' Graham's six-year NBA career
Graham was traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night in 2018, where he would spend the first three years of his NBA career, and showed plenty of promise as a young guard in the league. His sophomore season in Charlotte, Graham averaged 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from three-point range.
After his third season in Charlotte, Graham was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in a sign-and-trade, as the franchise gave him a four-year contract worth $47 million in hopes of him continuing his success with them.
In his first year with the Pelicans, Graham averaged 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, but was certainly not the starting-caliber guard the Pelicans hoped for. Heading into his second year with the team, expectations were lowered, and Graham would not start a game for the Pelicans again.
Through 53 appearances with the Pelicans in the 2022-23 season, coming off the bench in all of them, Graham averaged just 5.3 points and 2.2 assists per game until New Orleans ultimately traded him to the San Antonio Spurs, where he played the final year of his NBA career, thus far.
Graham has not played in an NBA game since April 2024, so getting a fresh start in Serbia is not the worst idea for the 30-year-old guard.