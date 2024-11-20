Six-Year NBA Veteran Posts One-Word Message After Being Waived
The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Wednesday that the team had signed former 10th overall pick Elfrid Payton to an undisclosed contract. This move comes after the Pelicans have been hit by several injuries to their top rotation players.
“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Elfrid Payton,” the Pelicans officially announced. “… Payton, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 500 NBA games (395 starts) across eight seasons with Orlando, Phoenix, New Orleans and New York. Selected 10th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Payton holds career averages of 10.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per contest.”
The Pelicans added that recently signed guard Jaylen Nowell had been waived to create room for Payton.
“In a corresponding move, New Orleans has waived Jaylen Nowell,” the team added. “Nowell appeared in eight games with the Pelicans this season, averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest.”
Nowell seemingly reacted to this news with a one-word message on his Instagram story:
"lol," the six-year NBA veteran wrote.
Nowell was signed by New Orleans at the beginning of this month after being waived by the Washington Wizards. Drafted 43rd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, Nowell has made 205 NBA appearances across six seasons, owning career averages of 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
