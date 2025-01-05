Star Player Ruled OUT For Pelicans-Wizards
After breaking their losing streak on Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans look to win two straight games since the season's first two games. New Orleans heads to Washington to play the Wizards for the second time in three days. The Pelicans are 1-15 on the road this season.
New Orleans will play again without forward Brandon Ingram, who continues to rehab his ankle, which he injured in early December. The former all-star forward will miss his 12th straight game, and the Pelicans are 1-16 without Ingram in the lineup. Ingram was recently seen at practice doing light shooting by himself and working on a stationary bike.
Additionally, the Wizards have also ruled a star player out.
Jordan Poole is also out for this game with a left hip contusion.
Ingram is in the final year of his contract after he and the Pelicans failed to agree on an extension this summer. He finds himself in a precarious situation, since it's unsure what his current trade value is. Reportedly, New Orleans called around the league this offseason to gauge interest, but very little was found. The Pelicans may have another low market for the one-time all-star because of the Jimmy Butler situation in Miami.
Butler and the Heat are at major odds this season. Miami recently suspended the 35-year-old for seven games after the organization said his conduct was detrimental to the team. With next month's trade deadline approaching, the Heat will look for a potential suitor for the six-time all-star. That means the market for Ingram may be secondary until Butler's situation is resolved.
The Pelicans have no timetable for Ingram's return to the court, but they will provide an update on his progress in the next week or so.
