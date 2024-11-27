Star Players Receive Updated Injury Status for Pelicans-Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans lineup on a game-by-game basis has been a guessing game every night. The projected starting five heading into the season has yet to play one game together.
On Tuesday, the Pelicans released their injury report for the Raptors game, and there is much uncertainty surrounding who will play. Star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable with right calf soreness. Ingram missed his second game of the season on Monday after head coach Willie Green said the former all-star forward didn't feel right after practice on Sunday. The Pelicans are 0-2 this season when Ingram doesn't play.
New Orleans welcomes back Dejounte Murray after the two-way guard fractured his hand in the team's season opener against the Chicago Bulls. After missing the last 17 games, Murray now returns but is on a minute restriction per coach Green. The Pelicans could use his dynamic skillset, as New Orleans is last in the league in points scored per game.
Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy III are questionable to play on Wednesday. Hawkins is still dealing with back soreness, which caused him to miss two weeks before returning to the lineup last week. He appeared to tweak his back on a loose ball on Monday in the third quarter. Murphy III is now dealing with a knee contusion after missing the first part of the year with a hamstring injury.
The Raptors and Pelicans enter Wednesday's matchup with a 4-14 record, and each desperately needs a win. Having Murray return should help jumpstart the Pelicans offense, who is still missing Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
