Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry's Injury Return in Warriors-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans entered Friday night's game essentially missing their entire starting lineup, but that didn't stop them from competing.
New Orleans put up a fight for three quarters, even leading by 12 points at one point during the game. Unfortunately, they eventually collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing a 28-13 that led to their demise.
As the Pelicans entered Friday night's game shorthanded, the Golden State Warriors saw the return of Steph Curry. While Curry didn't put up his usual shooting numbers, he still had 23 points.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed Curry's performance.
“Looked like himself," Kerr said of Curry. "I think the week off did him a lot of good.”
With Curry's return, it was going to be an incredibly tough task for the New Orleans Pelicans to defeat the Golden State Warriors. Granted, the Warriors had far more to play for than the 14-seeded Pelicans.
In terms of the Pelicans, no one really stood out other than Karlo Matkovic. In only 20 minutes, Matkovic put up 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 71.4% shooting from the field. The 23-year-old big man showed a ton of promise for the Pelicans, looking like he was capable of being a starting center next season.
After the loss, the New Orleans Pelicans now have a record of 20-54.
