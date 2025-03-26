Steve Kerr's Honest Statement Before Warriors vs Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors are currently on a two-game losing streak, suffering a crushing loss on Saturday to the Atlanta Hawks and once again on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.
While many things can be to blame for the losses, highlighted by the absence of Steph Curry due to a pelvic contusion. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes there is no time for pity, saying that the biggest game of the season is right around the corner as the Warriors are set to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
"The biggest game of the year for us," Kerr said. "We’ve lost two games in a row. Very poor performances. It’s time. We’ve got to bounce back. And that’s what good teams do. And I’m confident that we’ll do that.”
The Warriors are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings, but barely. The Clippers are quickly approaching from the seventh seed, as the sixth seed is the final guaranteed spot for the postseason. This makes Friday's matchup between the Warriors and Pelicans more intriguing than many believe it would be.
The Pelicans and the Warriors have played three times so far, with this being the final matchup between the two this season. The Warriors were victorious in the first three, which has made many hopeful they can complete the sweep when it is needed the most.
