Steve Kerr's Reaction to Warriors Veteran's Move to Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have had one of the most criticized offseasons in the NBA. They started things off by shipping out CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick, a move that brought mixed opinions due to Poole's $65 million remaining on his deal.
However, the Pelicans really came under heat after they traded up to 13th to select Derik Queen from Maryland, giving up an unprotected 2026 first in the process. The future will tell how that pans out, but they did make a wise move in landing Golden State Warriors veteran Kevon Looney on a two-year deal. In response, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a response to the departure.
"Hey, Loon. Just want to say thank you," Kerr said. "This is a tough one. Ten years. It's just been an amazing experience for me to coach you. Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handled yourself, the way you mentor your young teammates. And of course, the championship contributions that you've made, year after year."
"We can't thank you enough. I can't thank you enough. Thrilled for your opportunity in New Orleans. But wow, we are going to miss you. So, thank you for everything you've done for me, for our staff, for our team, for the Bay. You are the absolute best, Loon."
Looney was drafted with the 30th pick out of UCLA in the 2015 NBA Draft. While he's never put up flashy numbers, he's been one of the top rebounders in the NBA over the last few seasons, averaging 14.6 rebounds per 36 minutes last year.
In a young center room, Looney will look to provide much-needed leadership and insight.
