Suns Coach Breaks Silence on New Devin Booker Report Before Pelicans Game

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer talked about the unexpected Devin Booker drama

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after being fouled by the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns went into Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after losing 10 of their last 12 games. Luckily for them, they picked up a much-needed win against a struggling Pelicans team, but the Phoenix franchise seems to be spiraling.

Amid reports of Kevin Durant's relationship with the franchise crumbling, the Suns could be in jeopardy of losing both of their stars.

A recent report came out about how Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer had a meeting with superstar guard Devin Booker to tell him to tone it down vocally, which left 28-year-old All-Star shocked.

Before Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Budenholzer spoke on the report about his and Booker's meeting, downplaying the severity of his star's reported frustrations.

"His communication is awesome," Budenholzer said about Booker. "There’s conversations that Devin and I have all the time, and I’m good with those conversations. We don’t always agree on everything. I think he actually appreciates it."

Booker is potentially the best player in Suns franchise history, becoming the all-time leading scorer since they drafted him 13th overall in 2015. The Suns should be doing whatever they can to keep Booker around for as long as possible, and the reported meeting between Budenholzer and the four-time All-Star certainly would not help their case.

Budenholzer cleared the air before Friday's game, but a franchise with two stars like Durant and Booker certainly needs to avoid anything that would jeopardize their futures with the team.

