This New Orleans Pelicans, Trail Blazers Trade Would Feature Deandre Ayton
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a very interesting NBA offseason. Obviously, the big move made has been the trade to acquire star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
Outside of that move, another surprise is the fact that Brandon Ingram is still on the roster. He was expected to be traded coming into the offseason, but it appears that he could now be working on a contract extension to remain with the Pelicans.
While there have been some major positives for New Orleans this season, there is one massive concern about the roster.
Following the exit of Jonas Valanciunas in NBA free agency, the Pelicans don't have a legitimate starting center on the roster. Daniel Theis has been signed, but he isn't an ideal starting option.
There aren't any starting caliber centers available in free agency left. That could mean that New Orleans will have to explore the trade market if they want to upgrade the position from what they already have.
One name to keep an eye on could be Deandre Ayton of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ayton is likely available after the Trail Blazers drafted UConn standout Donovan Clingan in the 2024 NBA Draft. He has a very expensive contract, but the Pelicans could potentially make it work with a trade involving Ingram.
Here's how a potential trade between the two teams could look.
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Deandre Ayton, 2029 First-Round Pick via Boston
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Brandon Ingram
At 25 years old, Ayton has struggled to live up to the hype he has received throughout his career. However, he would be a massive upgrade for New Orleans.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ayton ended up averaging 16.7 points per game to go along with 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 57 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 82.3 percent from the free throw line.
Those numbers would look good in the Pelicans' starting lineup.
A lineup of Murray, C.J. McCollum, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson, and Ayton would give New Orleans a legitimate contender. Giving up Ingram and getting Ayton, while also receiving an extra first-round pick, would be a great opportunity for the Pelicans.
While there is no guarantee that Portland would move off of Ayton and that New Orleans would want him, this trade would make sense. The Pelicans need help at center and Ayton could provide it.