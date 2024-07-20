This New Orleans Pelicans, Warriors Trade Features Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the teams who could very well be looking to make a blockbuster trade at this point in the NBA offseason.
Of course, the move would be to send star forward Brandon Ingram to a new team. That was the expectation coming into the summer, but he is still on the roster.
Looking around the league, there are a few teams who could have interest in Ingram. Among the potential trade suitors for him are the Golden State Warriors.
Earlier this offseason, the Warriors tried to pull off a blockbuster for Paul George. After losing Klay Thompson, Golden State is open to making a move to get themselves back into championship contention. Pursuing a trade for Ingram could help them achieve that goal.
So, what kind of trade could be worked out between the Pelicans and Warriors?
Here is one which could get a deal done.
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors Receive: Brandon Ingram
Both teams would have to like what they're getting and giving up.
For New Orleans, they would be acquiring a legitimate replacement for Ingram in Wiggins. They would also get two center options to fill their biggest weakness.
Looney has been a very consistent player for Golden State, while Jackson-Davis showed major promise as a rookie last year. All three players would make the Pelicans deeper and much more competitive.
On the other side of the deal, the Warriors would be getting their star forward.
Ingram would immediately take a ton of pressure off Stephen Curry on the offensive end of the court. Adding him would infuse much-needed prime talent, rather than an aging team headed towards a breakup.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Pelicans, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest. In addition to those averages, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range.
Those numbers would look good in Golden State. He would be missed in New Orleans, but the Pelicans would be in great shape with the return they'd get.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Ingram and the Pelicans.
He's likely to be moved before the start of the season and the Warriors are a team to monitor closely.