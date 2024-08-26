This Team Remains Perfect Trade Suitor for Pelicans' Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the NBA offseason with a very high likelihood of trading star forward Brandon Ingram. While he was expected to be moved, Ingram is still on the Pelicans' roster as the start of the 2024-25 season continues to draw closer.
At this point in time, it seems like there's a chance Ingram and New Orleans could work things out. Could a potential extension be in his future to keep him with the team long-term?
Or, could this be a situation where the Pelicans will keep him until the trade deadline and then look to move him?
Truthfully, either option could make sense for the franchise. New Orleans is truly in a great place when it comes to their 26-year-old star forward.
All of that being said, there is one team that would be the perfect fit as a trade partner for the Pelicans in a potential Ingram trade.
Very few teams around the NBA would make sense as a trade suitor. However, the Golden State Warriors are one team that has a major need and pursued an aggressive trade for a forward earlier this offseason.
Of course, their pursuit of a forward was in connection to Paul George. The Warriors nearly had a trade done for George, but things fell apart.
Making a trade for Ingram would fill the exact same need for Golden State. They would get a bit younger, would acquire an elite scorer to pair with Stephen Curry, and would be able to sign him long-term as a key piece of the core for the franchise.
Out of all the players that the Warriors could pursue via trade, Ingram would arguably make the most sense.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ingram ended up averaging 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 49.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
A Curry and Ingram pairing would fit well. Either one of them could create their own shot, but they would not run into each other. Both play very different styles on the offensive end of the court.
Depending on the price tag, Golden State should consider pursuing him. He would be the kind of addition that could power the Warriors back into NBA Finals contention.
All of that being said, there have been no concrete reports linking Golden State with New Orleans. It's a move that would make sense, but for now it's just an idea.