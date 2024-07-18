Three Centers the New Orleans Pelicans Should Pursue Via Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have improved their roster this offseason. Acquiring Dejounte Murray was a big trade that adds more scoring ability, defense, and playmaking. However, they don't seem ready to be done with the offseason.
Rumors continue swirling around star forward Brandon Ingram. Some reports have hinted that the Pelicans could work out a new deal with him, but others suggest that both sides would still prefer a trade.
Along with the Ingram rumors, New Orleans could still use an upgrade at the center position. Yves Missi and Daniel Theis are currently the two best centers on the roster.
If they can find a trade that would upgrade the center position, they should make it.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three centers the Pelicans should pursue via a trade.
3. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls
One intriguing option could be Vucevic, who has been rumored to be on the trade block this offseason. He would be an intriguing fit alongside the roster New Orleans has put together.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Bulls, Vucevic averaged 18.0 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. In addition to his averages, Vucevic shot 48.4 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range.
While he struggled shooting the three last season, the 33-year-old center has been much better throughout the majority of his career. His offensive game would fit nicely alongside Zion Williamson in the front-court and he would be a massive upgrade over either of the center options currently on the roster.
2. Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft seems likely to be avaiable in trade talks. In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Trail Blazers decided to draft former UConn standout center Donovan Clingan.
Ayton possessses massive amounts of skill and potential, but has yet to put everything together. That being said, he's exactly the kind of center that the Pelicans could use.
With Portland last season, Ayton averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals. He shot 57 percent from the floor. He would bring rebounding and size to New Orleans and would help make the team a sleeper contender in the Western Conference if he was acquired. Ayton would also likely be part of a bigger trade that would include Ingram.
1. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Finally, there is one perfect center option that New Orleans should pursue above any other possible target. Lauri Markkanen would be the ideal addition for the Pelicans.
Rumors have connected New Orleans to Markkanen. He's a "forward" right now, but at 7-foot-0, he's more than capable of playing the center position.
Markkanen is coming off of a season that saw him average 23.2 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He shot 48 percent from the floor and 39.9 percent from the three-point line.
Bringing in an elite three-point shooter at center would open up the lane for Williamson. Ingram would likely be headed back to the Jazz, but that wouldn't be an issue. The Pelicans should go all-out in their pursuit of Markkanen.