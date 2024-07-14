Three Free Agents the New Orleans Pelicans Should Still Pursue
The NBA offseason has started slowing down following the NBA Draft and the main frenzy of the free agency market being completed. However, the New Orleans Pelicans are still a team to keep a close eye on.
Between the trade rumors surrounding star forward Brandon Ingram and a need to round out their roster, the Pelicans appear to be a team that could still make a few moves.
Looking past a potential Ingram trade, New Orleans still could look at picking up a bargain free agent or two late in the market.
Let's take a look at three potential free agents the Pelicans should still consider signing.
3. JaVale McGee, Center
Obviously, the biggest hole that the roster currently has is at the center position. Jonas Valanciunas left town in free agency to sign with the Washington Wizards. They have not been able to replace him.
Currently, the best center option in New Orleans is Daniel Theis. While he is capable of playing a large role, he's not an ideal starting center.
If the Pelicans decide to keep him as their starter, adding a backup like McGee could make sense. He isn't an elite option by any stretch, but he could play a decent role off the bench.
2. Precious Achiuwa, Forward
Another intriguing front-court option for New Orleans could be Precious Achiwua. He's more of a power forward, but could play some small-ball center as well.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the New York Knicks, Achiuwa ended up 7.6 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor.
Achiuwa could at the very least play an important role off the bench. He's an energetic rebounder and defender. Both of those areas could prove valuable for the Pelicans to address by signing Achiuwa.
1. Gary Trent Jr., Shooting Guard
Finally, New Orleans could look to add some scoring and shooting late in free agency as well. Adding a piece like Trent off of the bench would be a valuable move.
Trent ended up averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season. He shot 42.6 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from the three-point line.
Perimeter shooting is a premium quality in the NBA. Trent has proven throughout his career that he can shoot from range at a high percentage. The Pelicans should strongly consider making a move to sign Trent, assuming the price tag is right.