Trae Young's Honest Dejounte Murray Statement After Pelicans-Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray returned to face his former team on Monday night, but things didn't go well for the former all-star guard. Murray finished with 7 points on 2/15 shooting from the field in the Pelicans 124-112 loss. The Washington native received a video tribute from the Hawks, but the Atlanta fans booed him every time he touched the ball.
Murray spent two seasons with the Hawks alongside Atlanta star guard Trae Young, making the playoffs once before the Pelicans traded for him this past summer. While many thought the backcourt wouldn't work because they are both ball-dominant guards, Young told reporters postgame the two are still 'good friends' and 'communicate often behind the scenes.'
"We knew he (Murray) was a focal point for their team, so we tried to make it as tough as possible for him, and we did a good job on him," Young said after the Hawks victory.
After returning from a fractured left hand he suffered on opening night, Murray played his fourth game, but he is still shaking off the rust. Murray is shooting just 27% from the field while averaging 13 points per game. Monday's loss was the Pelicans' ninth straight and dropped the team to 4-18 on the season.
The Pelicans hope to get Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones back this week from injury, but their upcoming schedule is brutal, with games against the Suns and Thunder at home this week. The Pelicans won 49 games last year, but their slow start to the season has them in jeopardy of their season already being over.
