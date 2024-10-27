Trail Blazers Big Man Named Perfect Trade Target for New Orleans Pelicans
Despite some injuries to start the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are off to a nice start with a 2-0 record.
The depth and talent of the Pelicans has already been tested at the start of the year, as despite Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III both being out, things are going well so far.
In addition to the injuries, the start of the season being on a West Coast trip is never ideal, but thanks to a Brandon Ingram game-winner against the Portland Trail Blazers, they started off the trip on a positive note.
While it is good to see New Orleans off to a nice start this year, there is still a good chance that this team will look different at the end of the season. Even though Ingram can be an impact player for the Pelicans, he will likely be traded at some point this season as an upcoming free agent that they likely won’t re-sign.
In addition to potentially moving on from Ingram, New Orleans could really use some help at the center position.
Recently, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report spoke about potential trade targets across the league, and spoke about Robert Williams III being a great fit for the Pelicans.
“Williams has appeared in just 41 games in the past two seasons, including six in 2023-24. When healthy, he's a tremendous mistake-eraser as a help defender—one who can clean the glass and even contribute offensively with better-than-you-think passing.”
With the center position being a massive need for New Orleans, Williams certainly makes a lot of sense. The Pelicans, unfortunately, didn’t get to see Williams first hand in their recent game against the Trail Blazers, as he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
When healthy, Williams can be a high-energy impact player in the front court. Even though he is a bit under-sized at center, he makes up for that with his strength and motor.
With the Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 season, the big man averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Since Portland likely won’t be contending for a playoff spot this season, moving a player like Williams is certainly possible and likely this season. For the Pelicans, they will almost certainly be pursuing a center at some point this season.
Even though the 27-year-old can’t space the floor for Zion Williamson, he would be a nice upgrade down low for New Orleans.