Trey Murphy III Makes History In Pelicans vs Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has continued to impress in his fourth year in the NBA. The former first-round pick set career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists last season, and this year, he's playing even better. Murphy III made history on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets by tying the franchise record for most points scored in a quarter.
Former Pelican Anthony Davis set the record in 2017 by scoring 24 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murphy III scored 24 during the third quarter to help New Orleans erase a double-digit deficit versus the Nuggets.
The former Virginia standout signed a four-year, $112 million rookie extension with the Pelicans this summer, ensuring the sharpshooter remains in New Orleans for the foreseeable future. Coming into the season, the 6-foot-9 wingman was averaging 11.5 points for his career. This year, he's nearly doubled that to 22.1 points per game.
Murphy III told reporters after signing his extension just how much it meant to him to succeed in the NBA.
"When I finally signed the paper I just thought about all those mornings and nights that I spent in the gym and all those times where I was struggling, wasn't playing, went to the G-League, went through a month of January playing one minute, all of it is worth it, all of it is worth it, just from signing that, being able to take care of my family," Murphy III said.
Despite the Pelicans 12-37 record entering Monday's game, New Orleans knows their future is bright with Murphy III continuing his successful rise in the NBA.
